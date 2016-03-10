TAIPEI Taiwan's central bank still has room to use traditional monetary policy tools, the island's central bank governor said Thursday.

Perng Fai-nan, who was taking questions from lawmakers in parliament, said that bank lending was still growing and interest rates were still considered high.

Perng's appearance comes two weeks before the central bank is due to hold its quarterly meeting.

At the past two meetings, the central bank cut the policy discount rate, and market participants expect another reduction this time.

