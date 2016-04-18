Shipping containers are seen at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI Orders for Taiwan's exports are forecast to have slumped for the 12th month in a row in March, reinforcing a gloomy outlook for the island's economy and pointing to few signs of any pick up in overseas demand.

Orders were seen down 8.65 percent last month from a year ago, narrowing from February's 7.4 percent fall, the average forecast of 10 analysts polled by Reuters showed.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The export-driven island economy looks increasingly likely to have contracted year-on-year for the third straight quarter, following grim exports data for March.

