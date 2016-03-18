Taiwan's Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan gestures during a news conference in Taipei in this file photo dated December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI Taiwan's central bank is expected to cut its policy interest rate for the third meeting in a row on Thursday as weak global demand continues to weigh on the island's trade-reliant economy, a Reuters poll showed.

Thirteen out of 14 analysts polled expect the central bank to trim the discount rate by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 1.50 percent at next week's policy review, while one thought it would be cut by 25 bps.

Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan told lawmakers in a recent parliament session that Taiwan's monetary policy is already loose, and a great effort will be needed to achieve forecast economic growth of 1.47 percent for 2016.

The government lowered its 2016 growth forecast last month from 2.32 percent it had predicted in November.

