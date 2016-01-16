WASHINGTON The White House said on Saturday it congratulated Taiwan's independence-leaning opposition leader Tsai Ing-wen for her presidential victory and said the United States maintained a "profound interest" in peace between Taiwan and China.

White House spokesman Myles Caggins said the United States congratulated the people of Taiwan for demonstrating the strength of their "robust" democratic system.

"We maintain a profound interest in the continuation of cross-Strait peace and stability," he said.

"We look forward to working with the new president and leaders from both parties to further strengthen the unofficial relationship between the United States and the people (of) Taiwan."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)