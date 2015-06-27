A person helps an injured victim from an accidental explosion during a music concert at the Formosa Water Park in New Taipei City, Taiwan, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wang Wei

TAIPEI About 200 people were injured after a fire suspected to have stemmed from the explosion of an unknown flammable powder occurred in a recreational park in northern Taiwan, local media reported on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the centre of the stage when up to 1,000 people were having a colour play party - a festival of dance and music where revellers are sprayed with clouds of coloured powder. Footage from TV stations showed flames reaching into the sky with some people running to escape.

"178 people that have been injured have been sent to hospitals nearby. We are very sorry about what happened and we will investigate the cause to find out who is responsible," New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu told reporters.

"We have demanded the park shut down immediately for inspection," he said.

The number of injured could rise, local media said.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Ralph Boulton)