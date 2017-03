Taiwan Premier Wu Den-yih speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Taipei May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

TAIPEI Taiwan's ruling Kuomintang party (KMT) has named Vice President Wu Den-yih as acting chairman, the party said on Wednesday, in the wake of a drubbing in weekend elections that plunged it into its deepest crisis in more than a decade.

Wu's appointment comes after President Ma Ying-jeou stepped down as party chief to take responsibility for the defeat. Ma will remain president until the end of his second, and final, four-year term in 2016.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Alex Richardson)