TAIPEI Taiwan's economic rapprochement with China has brought ties to their strongest in six decades and has raised the appeal of Taiwan for foreign investors.

However, China still views the self-ruled island as an breakaway province, to be taken back by force if necessary.

The strength of the warmer ties is set to be tested with Taiwan's presidential elections in January.

RATINGS (Unchanged since October unless stated):

S&P: AA-

MOODY'S: Aa3

FITCH: AA-

Following is a summary of key risks to watch in Taiwan:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

Taiwanese go to the polls on January 14, 2012 for presidential elections that will pit incumbent Ma Ying-jeou's Nationalist Party (KMT) against a resurgent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a poll widely seen as a referendum on Ma's China policy.

Ma, 61, is running for a second term, touting the success of his pro-China economic policy. Financial markets favour a clear victory for Ma which would signal continuity in that policy, but would be less enthusiastic about a Ma victory with a reduced majority.

A DPP victory is the outcome the markets do not want because of the uncertainty it would bring, given China's strong dislike of the DPP which traditionally leans towards Taiwan's independence. Opinion polls show the race is likely to be very close. In October, Chinese officials issued a veiled warning to the DPP that landmark trade deals signed over the last few years would be at risk if the party did not change its pro-independence position.

Ma's opponent will be DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen, 54, a political moderate who has shifted the DPP's stance to a more pragmatic approach to China that seeks to continue economic ties while preserving Taiwan's differences.

A third politician, James Soong, leader of a minority party allied to the KMT, is preparing his candidacy, which could split the KMT vote if it goes ahead.

For voters, the main election issues are likely to be Taiwan's growing rich-poor gap, rising housing prices, unemployment and social welfare.

What to watch:

-- Opinion polls and campaigning in the runup to the vote.

-- China's efforts to influence the poll.

-- Government funds boosting stocks ahead of the vote and new government policies aimed at tackling election issues.

LIVING WITH CHINA

President Ma Ying-jeou set off a controversy in October by suggesting a peace treaty with China could be signed within 10 years. The opposition accused him of jeopardising Taiwan's security, and he later said any deal would be preceded by a referendum to gauge public opinion. China later welcomed Ma's original proposal.

Ties with China are a highly divisive issue in Taiwan, where sentiment for at least continuing the status quo -- if not for outright independence -- remains very strong, especially in the DPP strongholds in the island's south.

China is gradually raising the pressure on Ma's government to discuss political issues, though in October, Ma said China's leaders should embrace a century-old call for democracy and freedom and "face the existence" of Taiwan, a day after Chinese President Hu Jintao called for the two sides to reunite.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in March that China cannot put off political talks with Taiwan forever, adding that ongoing economic talks were ultimately aimed at finding a permanent political solution to the standoff.

Taiwan also holds islands in the resource-rich South China Sea, where the mainland has been increasingly assertive about its own territorial claims.

Taiwan, meanwhile, is one of the major irritants in U.S.-China relations after the U.S. agreed in September to sell the island some $5.85 billion worth of new weapons, including upgrades to fighter jets, drawing the usual sharp rebuke from China.

The package however fell short of Taiwan's demands, seen by some as a calculated move on the part of the U.S. to limit the impact on its relations with China.

Since then, American officials have said the Obama administration is weighing fresh arms sales to Taiwan, while the U.S. further irked China by praising its measured response to the original arms package.

Despite military tensions, Taiwan's push for closer economic ties with China reached a milestone with last year's economic cooperation framework agreement (ECFA) trade deal that cut import tariffs on about 800 items.

What to watch:

-- Fallout from U.S. arms sales.

-- Insistence from Beijing on political talks.

-- China's response to the possibility of a Taiwan opposition poll win.

ECONOMY

Growing malaise in the U.S. and European economies is casting a lengthening shadow on Taiwan's export-led growth.

In October the government again cut its GDP growth forecast for 2011 to 4.56 percent from 5.01 percent, and trimmed that for 2012 to 4.38 percent from 4.58 percent, citing sluggish demand in major markets.

To protect growth, Taiwan's central bank in late September left interest rates unchanged for the first time after five quarterly rises, and most economists have now changed their view to see no more rate rises before next year, when the U.S. and Europe are forecast to start recovering from their current downturn.

What to watch:

-- The effect of the global slowdown on Taiwan's export-driven growth.

-- Rates policy and central bank actions.

-- Foreign investor pull-out from Taiwan stocks

(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)