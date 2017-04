BEIJING China and Taiwan have a common duty to safeguard sovereignty in the South China Sea, the mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday, after Taipei said President Ma Ying-jeou planned to visit Itu Aba island in the disputed waters.

China has indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea, spokesman Ma Xiaoguang told reporters in response to a question on Ma's planned visit to the island, known in Taiwan as Taiping.

