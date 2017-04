Tsai Ing-wen thanks her supporters after her election victory at party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI Taiwan president-elect Tsai Ing-wen will not send a representative to travel to the Taiwanese-held island of Itu Aba in the disputed South China Sea, her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said on Wednesday.

The response came after President Ma Ying-jeou announced he would travel to the island on Thursday.

Ma steps down in May due to term limits.

