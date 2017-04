DUSHANBE A minivan veered off a mountainous road in northern Tajikistan and plunged into a river on Wednesday, killing the driver and 10 passengers, police in the Central Asian state said.

The police said the vehicle was designed to carry a maximum of nine people and that the driver appeared to have lost control of it. Among the dead was a five-year-old child.

(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov,; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)