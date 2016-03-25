DUSHANBE Gunmen from Afghanistan have kidnapped two Tajik road workers and wounded another one on Friday in an area adjacent to the border, Tajik government sources told Reuters.

A source in the regional government described the attackers as smugglers and said their victims had been working on a road improvement project in the Shuro-obod district near the border.

A central government source said Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon had ordered the government to take all necessary measures to ensure the release of the kidnapped men.

Tajikistan's border guard service could not be reached for comments. The impoverished former Soviet republic routinely reports incidents related to drug smugglers crossing the border.

One border guard died in a firefight with a small group of militants this month.

