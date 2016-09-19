AMSTERDAM Dutch-based online food ordering service Takeaway.com said on Monday it would seek to raise 350 million euros (299 million pounds) in an initial public offering that would give it a market value of between 904 million and 1.12 billion euros.

In a statement, the company said it is offering 8.5 million new shares and 10.6 million secondary shares at an indicative price range of 20.50 to 26.50 euros per share.

Pricing is due on Sept. 29.

Takeaway.com dominates the Dutch market and operates in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Poland.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the company's attempt to become the dominant food ordering service in Germany.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)