LONDON New decisions that could reshape the landscape of British dealmaking are set to be announced on Monday by the Takeover Panel, the Financial Times reported.

The panel, which governs merger and acquisition activity, must decide whether to grant extensions to a 28-day deadline set on September 19 for a string of bids, or force would-be acquirers to table formal offers or walk away, the newspaper reported on Monday.

At present more than 10 bidders for British companies face new deadlines for making their bids.

One aim of the changes is to reduce the time a company can be "in play" after an approach, in order to minimise the disruption to a target company, according to the FT.

From the day that a target company announces it has received an approach, the new rules now impose an automatic "put up or shut up" - a 28-day deadline for a bid to be tabled, the article said.

According to Rule 2.6 of the code, bidders will have until 5 pm on the 28th day following the date it is first identified to announce a firm intention to make an offer or confirm whether it intends to make no offer.

The newspaper said the panel will consider deadline extensions at the request of the board of the target company depending on the status of negotiations and the anticipated timetable for completion.

