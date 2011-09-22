LONDON Tighter takeover rules that came into effect in Britain on Monday have forced deadlines on a slew of would-be bidders for mostly small-cap companies.

The Takeover Panel brought in the rules - which tip the balance of power back in favour of acquisition targets - after the outcry over Kraft's KFT.N purchase of Cadbury in 2010.

New rules include a 28-day deadline to "put up or shut up" - to make an offer or walk away - to prevent target companies enduring months under siege.

Ongoing bid talks that must now reach a conclusion by October 17 include bookmaker Ladbrokes' LAD.L interest in smaller rival Sportingbet SBT.L.

In the same sector, William Hill (WMH.L) has a month to snap up small Gibraltar betting operator Probability PBTY.L, with the talks confirmed by Probability on Monday after stories in the weekend press.

The clock is now ticking on the long-running saga between hotel operator MWB MWB.L and office space supplier MWB Business Exchange MBE.L, while banking software firm Parseq PSQP.L used Monday's statement to announce further details of the approach made by its chief executive at 7.5 pence per share.

Other small deals with the October 17 deadline include potential bids for financial services firm Merchant Securities MEMERC.L, Purple Ronnie brand owner Coolabi COOL.L and insurance broker THB Group THB.L.

