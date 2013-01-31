Take-Two Interactive Software Inc said on Thursday it has pushed back the launch of the latest game from its hit "Grand Theft Auto" franchise to September 17 from its previously announced release window of spring 2013.

Shares of Take-Two were down 7 percent at $12.17 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

The delay was to allow Take-Two's Rockstar Games studio, which develops "Grand Theft Auto" games, additional development time, the video game company said.

"Grand Theft Auto V" will be released worldwide for Microsoft Corp's Xbox and Sony Corp's PlayStation3 game consoles on September 17, the company said.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)