A man walks past a company logo outside a TalkTalk building in London, in this file photograph dated October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/files

LONDON An 18-year-old youth from Wales who was detained on Tuesday in the fifth arrest connected to a cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk (TALK.L) was bailed on Wednesday pending further investigations, police said in a statement.

Police searched an address in the town of Llanelli on Tuesday and took the youth into custody on suspicion of blackmail. They did not name him or provide any further details.

He was bailed to a date in March 2016 while police inquiries continue.

TalkTalk said on Oct. 23 it had received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for the attack. It said the demand for payment came by email into the corporate email account of Chief Executive Dido Harding.

The four others who have been arrested as part of the investigation into the TalkTalk hack are three younger teenagers and one 20-year-old man.

All four are suspected of Computer Misuse Act offences and have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The Oct. 21 attack, which experts said appeared to use well-established hacking techniques, resulted in the theft of data from some of the phone and broadband provider's 4 million customers.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by Stephen Addison)