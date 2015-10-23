LONDON TalkTalk said it had received a ransom demand from somebody claiming to be behind the cyber attack on the British broadband company on Wednesday, which involved the possible theft of the details of 4 million customers.

"It is hard for me to give you very much detail, but yes, we have been contacted by, I don't know whether it is an individual or a group, purporting to be the hacker," Chief Executive Dido Harding told the BBC on Friday.

Noting it was a live criminal investigation, she added: "All I can say is that I had personally received a contact from someone purporting - as I say I don't know whether they are or are not - to be the hacker looking for money."

Asked if the company would pay a ransom, a TalkTalk spokeswoman said the matter was in the hands of police.

