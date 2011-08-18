LONDON Regulator Ofcom has fined TalkTalk Telecom (TALK.L) and subsidiary Tiscali UK 3 million pounds for sending tens of thousands of customers incorrect bills.

Ofcom said it had received complaints after more than 62,000 consumers got bills for services they had not received.

The company was given until last December 2 to sort out the issue, but sent 3,000 more incorrect bills after the deadline.

"Ofcom has therefore issued TalkTalk and Tiscali UK with a financial penalty to reflect the seriousness of their breach of the rules and to act as a deterrent to them and other telecoms companies," the regulator said on Thursday.

The fine is the largest imposed on a telecoms company, an Ofcom spokeswoman said, although its size was mitigated by the measures TalkTalk had taken to put things right and the compensation it had paid customers.

Ofcom could have fined the company up to 10 percent of its relevant turnover -- revenue from telephone and broadband services. TalkTalk's revenue was 1.77 billion pounds in the year to end-March.

TalkTalk's much-criticised customer service suffered as it integrated an unwieldy customer base after it bought Tiscali UK from Italian parent Tiscali (TIS.MI) in 2009.

Chief executive Dido Harding said the group had taken steps to solve the problems, and that more than 2.5 million pounds had been paid to customers in reimbursements and compensation.

"We are disappointed at the scale of the fine and feel it is a disproportionate penalty; however we are striving to improve and invest in customer experience and are pleased at the clear progress we are starting to make," she said.

Harding told Reuters last month complaints were reducing, though there was still much to be done.

Shares in TalkTalk, which competes with BT (BT.L) and Virgin Media VMED.O, were 0.9 percent lower by 1:42 p.m., outperforming a 2.8 percent weaker mid-cap index .FTMC.

Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said the fine should not have a material impact on the company's second-quarter numbers. "Perhaps of more concern is the further negative publicity the company may now receive," they said.

(Editing by David Hulmes)