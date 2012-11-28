HELSINKI Nickel miner Talvivaara TALV.L (TLV1V.HE) postponed the restart of mining in Sotkamo, Eastern Finland by half a year to mid-2013, raising concern over its future metals production.

The Finnish company, which pioneered a technique to extract nickel using bacteria, has been hit by a series of problems in the past year, including waste water leakage, production disruptions and the death of a worker.

Talvivaara halted mining and crushing operations in September for 3-4 months due to excess water in the mining pit, but said now it would not restart ore production until mid-2013 once water had been drained away from the pit.

Shares in the company fell 6 percent in Helsinki and in London by 1022 GMT, and one analyst said the company may face two flat years with its nickel production.

"It may be that production would not increase very much next year, and there is a risk it won't pick up even in 2014," said an equity analyst who declined to be named.

Earlier on Wednesday Talvivaara gave its production update for this year, forecasting around 13,000 tonnes of nickel after its metals production was halted in November for more than two weeks by a leakage of toxic waste water.

The company previously said it targeted 50,000 tonnes per year running at full capacity. In 2011 nickel production was 16,000 tonnes.

Talvivaara has cut its annual production target twice this year. The guidance for 2013 is due to come out early next year.

The company swung to an operating loss of 4.3 million euros (3.4 million pounds) in the third quarter due to production disruptions and weak nickel prices, and said it was considering new funding options, including convertible bonds and equity.

Analysts have said a share issue was the most likely option since the company's debt-to-equity ratio was already high at 141 percent.

"They are bleeding cash and debt maturities are approaching," said Fredrik Agardh, analyst at Handelsbanken.

