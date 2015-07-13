DAR ES SALAAM Gunmen killed seven people and seized weapons and ammunition in a raid on a police station in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, police said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday night near Tanzania's main airport. "A group of unknown people shot dead four police officers and three civilians at the police station," Ernest Mangu, Tanzania's police chief, told journalists.

He said the assailants had posed as civilians seeking assistance. Police were yet to establish who was behind the attack and to work out their motive.

Unknown attackers have been seizing weapons such as sub-machine guns in a series of raids on police stations across Tanzania over the past few years.

Tanzania has not seen any significant militant attacks lately, but security forces in east Africa are on alert following a spate of strikes by al Shabaab militants, especially in Kenya.

