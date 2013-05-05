DAR ES SALAAM A suspected bomb blast struck a Catholic church in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha on Sunday, police said, wounding a number of people.

Sectarian tensions have been simmering in east Africa's second biggest economy after two Christian leaders were killed in the predominantly Muslim islands of Zanzibar earlier this year and there have been attacks on Muslim leaders and mosques.

"Some kind of explosion went off at the church. It is believed to have been a bomb but we don't know what type of bomb it was," Tanzania police spokesperson Advera Senso said.

Senso could not confirm if anyone had been killed in the attack or how many had been wounded.

Tanzania's foreign affairs minister Bernard Membe said in a message on Twitter he was "deeply shocked" by the explosion.

President Jakaya Kikwete has warned about rising religious tensions in several televised addresses.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough and Mike Collett-White)