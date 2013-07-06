DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania has arrested a British man suspected of involvement in unspecified "terrorism activities" in Britain, police in the east African country said.

Iqbal Ahsan Ali was arrested in Tanzania's southern Mbeya region after being found in possession of both British and Tanzanian passports, which is a crime in Tanzania as it forbids dual citizenship, police said.

"We have been in contact with our counterparts in the UK and they have confirmed that the suspect is wanted in their country for involvement in terrorism activities," Robert Manumba, director of criminal investigations, said in a statement on Friday.

Manumba did not give further details of what Ali was sought for in Britain. British diplomats in Tanzania made no immediate comment.

Several people have been arrested on terrorism charges in Tanzania since bombings killed at least eight people in May and June.

Authorities in Tanzania, one of the region's most stable countries, are concerned at the growth of an Islamist movement accused of indirect links to Somalia's al Shabaab rebels.

Police said they had verified Ali's British passport as being authentic. They said the Tanzanian passport he was carrying was a fake.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)