DAR ES SALAAM A lightning strike at a school in northwestern Tanzania has killed six children and their teacher, officials said on Tuesday.

"A teacher and six students died on the spot and 11 students were injured after being struck by a lightning bolt in their classroom following heavy rains," Tanzania president's office said in a statement.

"The accident occurred on the weekend of Feb. 22 when the teacher and the students were in their classroom."

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete said in a statement he was "shocked and saddened" by the incident, which occurred in Kigoma region, and called for calm from teachers and students.

The schoolchildren killed by the lightning strike were aged between 11 and 14 years old, police officials said.

