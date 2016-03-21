Zanzibar's President Ali Mohamed Shein of the ruling CCM party casts his ballot at Bungi primary school in Zanzibar, Tanzania March 20, 2016, during re-election after the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) nullification of the October 25 General Elections due to fraud. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

STONE TOWN, Zanzibar The ruling party candidate in Tanzania's semi-autonomous Zanzibar was declared the winner in a re-run of presidential elections boycotted by the opposition.

The incumbent Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein, of the national ruling CCM party, won 91.4 percent of the votes in Sunday's ballot, the electoral body said after it annulled the initial poll in October that the opposition said it had won.

In October, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) called for a re-run citing fraud, a charge the opposition said was made up.

The opposition Civic United Front (CUF) warned of violence if the re-run went ahead on the Indian Ocean archipelago, but voting proceeded calmly.

CUF leader Seif Sharif Hamad, who opted to remain in Dar es Salaam while the elections were conducted in Zanzibar, has lost four previous elections since 1995 by narrow margins. The opposition has regularly complained of voting abuses.

CUF officials could not immediately be reached for comment after Monday's declaration.

The ruling CCM won the national presidential and parliamentary poll on mainland Tanzania. CCM's John Magufuli launched his national presidency with an anti-corruption drive, which has been welcomed by businesses.

Zanzibar was rocked by post-election violence in 2001, resulting in the death of more than 35 people.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Edith Honan)