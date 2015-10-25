A supporter of former Tanzania's Prime Minister and main opposition party CHADEMA presidential candidate Edward Lowassa gestures after attending his final campaign rally in Jangwani playing fields on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadi Said

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania's biggest opposition party Chadema said police have raided its tallying centre and arrested party members after presidential and parliamentary polls closed on Sunday, a rare incident in a mostly peaceful day of voting.

No police spokesman was immediately available to comment.

"They have arrested all people at the centre," said Tumaini Makene, spokesman for Chadema, which is part of an opposition coalition seeking to oust the ruling CCM party.

At most polling stations the opposition and CCM, which has been in power since independence in 1961, have fielded their own observers, who have sent results back to their tallying centres so each party can build a picture of voting patterns to prevent electoral fraud.

