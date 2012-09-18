DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania will not revoke existing oil and gas contracts, its energy minister said on Tuesday, two days after he was widely reported in local media saying unfavourable deals would be scrapped.

Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo confirmed a review of all Production Sharing Agreements had been ordered but said this was because east Africa's second biggest economy was preparing a new gas policy.

"We are not trying to stop any business. We will not revoke any contract, we will respect all contracts," Muhongo told Reuters.

East Africa is a new hotspot in hydrocarbon exploration after substantial deposits of crude oil were found in Uganda in 2006 and major gas reserves were discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.

In June, Tanzania - which already uses some of its natural gas to produce electricity and to power industry - nearly tripled its estimate of recoverable natural gas reserves to up to 28.74 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 10 trillion following recent major discoveries.

Muhongo said he had been misquoted in Tanzania's local media over the weekend.

"We are preparing the first ever gas policy. The review of the 26 existing contracts should not frighten anyone," the minister said.

