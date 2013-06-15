DAR ES SALAAM Seven people were injured on Saturday evening by an explosion at a local election rally being held by the Tanzanian opposition party Chadema in Arusha, state television reported.

The blast occurred near the main stage as party chairman Freeman Mbowe was addressing supporters, the Tanzanian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

