DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania's security forces have arrested 10 suspected members of the al Qaeda-linked Somali militant group al Shabaab, seizing explosives and military uniforms hidden at a mosque, police said on Wednesday. Police Commissioner Paul Chagonja said the suspects had been arrested on Tuesday in a region east of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. Al Shabaab claimed an attack on a university in neighbouring Kenya this month that killed 148 people.