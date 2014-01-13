Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
Target Corp plans to make "significant changes" in light of the data breach over the holiday shopping season when hackers stole personal information of millions of customers, the U.S. retailer's chief executive said in an interview to CNBC.
Malware was installed on the company's point of sale registers, Gregg Steinhafel said, and Target was working with law enforcement agencies to determine who did it and when it was done. (link.reuters.com/gyx85v)
Steinhafel did not give details of the planned changes. "We are in the middle of a criminal investigation as you can appreciate and we can only share so much," he told CNBC.
Target said on Friday an investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Previously, the No. 3 U.S. retailer said the hackers stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.
Steinhafel told CNBC on Sunday that Target's environment was secure. "We have no evidence that there is any other guest information that was removed from our environment," he said.
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.