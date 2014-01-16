A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Citigroup (C.N) will replace all customer debit cards involved in the data breach at Target Corp (TGT.N), the No.3 U.S. retailer, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

The bank did not replace the debit cards sooner because it wanted to minimize disruptions during the holiday shopping season, the New York Times reported earlier, quoting a person briefed on the bank's decision. (link.reuters.com/ruv95v)

"This is being done as a precautionary measure," Citi spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty told Reuters in an email reply late Wednesday.

Fogarty declined to provide details on the number of debit cards being reissued.

Target said last week an investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Previously, the retailer said the hackers stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.

The two sets of numbers likely contained some overlap, a company spokeswoman had said.

JPMorgan (JPM.N) said in December it would give customers new debit cards printed quickly at many of its branches.

Citi is not reissuing credit cards, the New York Times said.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)