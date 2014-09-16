BUCHAREST Romanian state-owned airline carrier Tarom delayed and cancelled flights on Tuesday as a strike that some pilots began on Sunday continued, the company said.

Out of 59 flights scheduled for Tuesday, Tarom cancelled four and delayed just as many as it faced a shortage of pilots and flight attendants, it said in a statement.

Several flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled yesterday and on Sunday. A union representative was quoted as saying labour contract issues were the cause.

The transport ministry, which controls the airline, held a round of talks between the firm's management and union leaders on Tuesday. A new meeting was scheduled for Sept. 22 and flights would resume until then, the ministry said.

New competition from low-cost rivals and fast-growing long-haul carriers in the Gulf has prompted European carriers to speed up restructuring measures.

Elsewhere in Europe, travellers faced continued disruption as Air France (AIRF.PA) pilots began a week-long strike in a dispute over cost cuts. A pilots union called off a strike planned for Tuesday at Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) at the last minute.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)