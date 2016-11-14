Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
NEW DELHI India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) on Monday posted a quarterly net profit but missed estimates due to higher realised hedging losses and a one-time provision at its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, the company said in a statement.
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept 30 was 8.48 billion rupees ($125.1 million) compared with a net loss of 17.40 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations rose 7 percent to 670 billion rupees.
Analysts on average expected Tata Motors to post a profit of 27.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a net profit of 244 million pounds ($305 million) compared with a loss of 92 million pounds in the year-ago quarter. JLR revenues rose 23 percent to 5.95 billion pounds over the same period.
($1 = 67.7750 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.8010 pounds)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Keith Weir)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.