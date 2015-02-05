A man sits inside a Jaguar vehicle as he demonstrates its features at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said it expects to spend between 3.6 billion pounds and 3.8 billion pounds on capital expenditure at its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit in the fiscal year starting April 1.

Tata, which bought JLR in 2008, expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins at the unit to be lower in the next fiscal year compared to this year, Chief Financial Officer C. Ramakrishnan said.

Tata, India's biggest automaker by revenue, on Thursday posted a 25.5 percent fall in net profit for the October-December quarter, missing analyst estimates.

