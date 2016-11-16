Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai, India June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

MUMBAI Cyrus Mistry has told Tata Global Beverages (TAGL.NS) that his removal as chairman of the company was wrong but has not made a formal legal complaint, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Television channel ET Now, citing unnamed sources, had said earlier on Wednesday that Mistry's office had issued a legal notice to Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks (SBUX.O) coffee stores in India.

Mistry was removed on Tuesday as the chairman of Tata Global Beverages, an action he had called "inaccurate and illegal."

Last month Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons [TATAS.UL], the holding company for the $100 billion (80.43 billion pounds) steel-to-software Tata group, sparking a bitter public dispute.

