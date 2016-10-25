Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry speaks to shareholders during the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai, India June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

MUMBAI Former chairman of Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] Cyrus Mistry has denied filing any "caveats" against his former company.

"A caveat is a notice filed by a party fearing legal action seeking notice before action. Tatas have filed caveats seeking notice from Cyrus Mistry fearing legal action. Cyrus has not filed any caveats. He has already made a statement that such concerns are misplaced at this stage," a statement issued by Cyrus Mistry's office said on Tuesday.

On Monday Tata Sons announced Mistry's removal as chairman with company patriarch Ratan Tata taking over while a permanent replacement is sought.

