One of the blast furnaces of the Tata Steel plant is seen at sunset in Port Talbot, South Wales, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON Tata Steel Europe said on Monday that seven expressions of interest for its British operations had been taken forward to the next stage of the sale process.

The company added that it was clarifying outstanding points with a number of other parties who had expressed interest in Tata Steel UK.

"We believe that the bids being taken forward offer future prospects of sustainability for the UK business as a whole," Koushik Chatterjee, a group executive director at Tata Steel Limited, said in a statement.

