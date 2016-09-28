British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON Industrial and commodity group Liberty House's bid for Tata Steel (TISC.NS) UK's speciality steel and pipe businesses is worth nearly 100 million pounds, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Britain's largest steelmaker paused the sale of its major UK assets in July to explore a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), but proceeded with separate talks to sell its speciality and pipe businesses.
The businesses employ around 2,000 people directly, but up to 8,000 jobs would be at risk in sectors related to steelmaking if sale talks fail.
Liberty was a bidder for Tata Steel UK's major assets.
An industry source told Reuters after Tata Steel paused the sale that Liberty would proceed with plans to bid for the company's speciality steel and pipe businesses, based in Rotherham, Stocksbridge and Hartlepool.
Tata Steel and Liberty declined to comment.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Veronica Brown and Mark Potter)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
TOKYO Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba Corp over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.