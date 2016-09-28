Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House Group, poses for a photo at the companyÕs Dubai office, UAE June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David French

A general view shows the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Industrial and commodity group Liberty House's bid for Tata Steel (TISC.NS) UK's speciality steel and pipe businesses is worth nearly 100 million pounds, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Britain's largest steelmaker paused the sale of its major UK assets in July to explore a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), but proceeded with separate talks to sell its speciality and pipe businesses.

The businesses employ around 2,000 people directly, but up to 8,000 jobs would be at risk in sectors related to steelmaking if sale talks fail.

Liberty was a bidder for Tata Steel UK's major assets.

An industry source told Reuters after Tata Steel paused the sale that Liberty would proceed with plans to bid for the company's speciality steel and pipe businesses, based in Rotherham, Stocksbridge and Hartlepool.

Tata Steel and Liberty declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Veronica Brown and Mark Potter)