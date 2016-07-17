One of the blast furnaces of the Tata Steel plant is seen at sunset in Port Talbot, South Wales, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May visits Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones on Monday and said she is committed to working with the Welsh government and Tata Steel (TISC.NS) to find a solution to the steelmaker's troubles.

"The steel industry is vital to the UK," May said in a statement.

Tata Steel has paused the sale of its Port Talbot plant in southern Wales, partly due to Brexit uncertainty.

The company put its British operations up for sale in March, including the Port Talbot plant, threatening thousands of jobs.

"My government is committed to helping the steel industry secure a long-term, viable future in Wales," said May, ahead of her visit to Wales, only her second trip since becoming prime minister having visited Scotland last week.

