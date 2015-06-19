LONDON Unions have suspended next week's planned strike action at Tata Steel's (TISC.NS) UK plants and are recommending that their members accept the company's new pension offer.

Unions Community, Unite, GMB and UCATT are preparing to ballot their members over the offer, which would keep their final salary pension scheme open.

"Our members will make the final decision but the unions are recommending a vote in favour because we believe we have secured the best available deal from the company," said Roy Rickhuss, chair of the National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee and general secretary of Community.

Earlier this week, the unions suspended industrial action short of a strike, including an overtime ban and work to rule action.

