BT resolves two-year regulatory battle with new Openreach deal

LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business. BT has come under fire after rivals including Sky , TalkTalk and Vodafone accused Openreach, the division that supplies broadband to millions of homes and businesses, of delivering a poor service.