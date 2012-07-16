NEW DELHI Tata Motors Ltd's (TAMO.NS) global vehicle sales rose 6 percent in June from a year earlier, the Indian company said on Monday, mainly helped by a 39 percent rise in sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 94,055 vehicles in June. Overall passenger cars sales were 46,159 vehicles, a rise of 7 percent from a year earlier.

Tata Motors sold 28,215 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 6 percent to 47,896.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)