The Tata Steel logo is seen at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MUMBAI Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS), the biggest Indian steelmaker by capacity, posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as higher raw material costs ate into margins.

Tata Steel, also the second-largest steel producer in Europe, posted a net profit of 5 billion rupees (48 million pounds) for the December-ending quarter, compared to a net loss of 7.89 billion rupees a year ago.

Net sales rose 14 percent to 364.1 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected a profit of 7.51 billion rupees on revenue of 336.52 billion rupees, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)