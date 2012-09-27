LONDON British sweeteners and starches maker Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L) expects flat half year profits due to difficult trading in Europe although it sees a better second half with profits for its full year expected to be ahead.

The London-based group expects volumes of its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda to have returned to growth in its second quarter (July-September), but half year volumes will still be lower hit by tough trading in Europe

"Overall, while recognising the current level of uncertainty around the wider economy and volatile corn markets, we continue to expect to make progress this financial year," the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

The group was giving the update towards the end of its half year on September 30, and ahead of first half results on November 8.

(Reporting by David Jones)