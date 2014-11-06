The logo of Tate and Lyle is pictured in east London September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) reported sharply lower profit and sales for the first half of its fiscal year on Thursday, but the results were better than expected after a surprise profit warning in September that sent its shares reeling.

The British company, which sells ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, stood by its lowered forecast for the full year, but raised its dividend by 5.1 percent, which analysts took as a sign of the board's confidence in the company's strategy and a rebound in profit next year.

Tate & Lyle has lost a quarter of its market value this year, as it has been hit by increased competition in the market for its Splenda sweetener and supply chain problems caused by a long and harsh winter in the United States that disrupted its operations.

In the six months to 30 September, the firm had adjusted profit before tax of 104 million pounds, down 34 percent in constant currency terms from the year-earlier period, but above analysts' expectations for profit of 96 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Adjusted sales were 1.38 billion pounds, down 13 percent in constant currency terms.

Jefferies analysts said the results "read as reassuring, relative to the lowered expectations and associated trauma of the second-quarter warning".

In September, the company forecast adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to end-March 2015 in the range of 230-245 million pounds. That was well below analysts' expectations at the time for profit of 293 million pounds, based on a company forecast from July.

The company's shares tumbled 16 percent to a three-year low that day, with analysts citing Tate & Lyle's lack of visibility into its own business. Some warned that concerns over management credibility might plague the stock in the near term.

Tate & Lyle stood by its September forecast on Thursday.

