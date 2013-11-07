LONDON British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) reported lower profit for the first half of its fiscal year, citing cold spring weather in the United States that hurt demand for soft drinks.

The maker of zero-calorie sweeteners including Splenda and Tasteva said on Thursday its adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations fell 2 percent to 29.9 pence for the six months to September 30.

Analysts on average were expecting 29 pence, according to a company-provided consensus.

Sales rose 7 percent to 1.74 billion pounds.

For the full year, the company said it expects to deliver "profitable growth," driven by higher sales and profit in its specialty food ingredient business. Second-half performance in its bulk ingredients business should be better than in the year-ago period, it added.

