LONDON Strong growth of sucralose sweetener Splenda and other speciality food ingredients helped boost Tate & Lyle's (TATE.L) full-year profit 23 percent, as the British group gained from a move by consumers toward healthier foods.

The London-based sweeteners and starches group reopened a second plant in March to meet demand for its zero calorie Splenda while high sugar prices benefited its competing bulk sweeteners and it gained from growth in emerging markets.

Chief executive Javed Ahmed said on Friday the group saw steady growth across a number of markets and, despite current economic uncertainty, he expected continued growth.

"In the current financial year we expect to make further progress as we build upon the investments we have made and continue to take the necessary steps to transform the business."

Ahmed has focused on speciality products, such as sucralose and food ingredients, and away from bulk commodities since taking over in late 2009, selling the group's sugar refining operations and its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol plant in Iowa.

Analyst Dirk Van Vlaanderen at Tate house broker Jefferies said earnings were slightly ahead of forecasts due to more favourable financing costs, and he expected no material change to current year estimates.

"Management continue to mould the business in the right direction for the long term and after a successful year, 2013 will be another year of investment," he said.

The dusting down of Tate's McIntoch sucralose plant in Alabama to supplement Singapore reflected growth in its value-added speciality products for the food and drinks industry, which make up nearly 60 percent of profit, as the former sugar refiner retreats from bulk sweeteners and starches.

The company, which makes most of its profit in the United States, posted adjusted diluted earnings of 56.4 pence per share for the year to end-March, compared with a forecast for 55.7 pence in a Reuters poll. Its annual dividend rose 5.1 percent to 24.9 pence.

Overall group sales rose 14 percent to 3.1 billion pounds with operating profits up 8 percent at 348 million pounds.

Tate's shares have performed in line with the FTSE 100 .FTSE this year after a strong recovery in 2011 made them the index's second-fastest growth stock.

Tate shares were up 0.4 percent in early trading.

