LONDON Strong growth of zero-calorie sweetener Splenda and other speciality food ingredients helped boost Tate & Lyle's (TATE.L) full-year profit 23 percent, as the British group gained from a move by consumers toward healthier foods.

The London-based sweeteners and starches group reopened a second plant in March to meet demand for its sucralose Splenda while high sugar prices benefited its competing bulk sweeteners and it gained from growth in emerging markets.

Chief executive Javed Ahmed said on Thursday the group saw steady growth across a number of its markets, including Asia and Latin America, and despite economic uncertainty and a step up in investment he expected further growth this year.

"We expect to see progress on profits, and continue to see top line growth from our speciality food ingredient this year," he told a briefing after reporting results.

Ahmed saw little improvement in the U.S. economy where Tate makes around 70 percent of its sales, with unemployment steady at around 8 percent. The group has very little business in troubled euro zone nations such as Greece and Spain.

Ahmed has focused on speciality products, such as sucralose and food ingredients, and away from bulk commodities since taking over in late 2009, selling the group's sugar refining operations and its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol plant in Iowa.

The dusting down of Tate's McIntoch sucralose plant in Alabama to supplement Singapore reflected growth in its value-added speciality products for the food and drinks industry, which make up nearly 60 percent of profit, as the former sugar refiner retreats from bulk sweeteners and starches.

Analyst Dirk Van Vlaanderen at Tate house broker Jefferies said earnings were slightly ahead of forecasts due to more favourable financing costs, and expects little change to current forecasts which look for a 2 percent rise in earnings to 57.6 pence for the year to March 2013.

"Management continue to mould the business in the right direction for the long term and after a successful year, 2013 will be another year of investment," he said.

Earnings growth this year will likely be slower as the group does not envisage a repeat of the bumper profit made from co-products due to high corn prices and sold to the animal feed industry and also due to the increased level of investment.

The company posted adjusted diluted earnings of 56.4 pence per share for the year to end-March, compared with a forecast for 55.7 pence in a Reuters poll. Its annual dividend rose 5.1 percent to 24.9 pence.

Overall group sales rose 14 percent to 3.1 billion pounds with operating profit up 8 percent at 348 million.

Tate shares were up 0.3 percent at 679 pence by 0850 GMT, having performed in line with the FTSE 100 .FTSE this year. They were the index's second-fastest growth stock in 2011 after maker a strong recovery under Ahmed's leadership.

