LONDON British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) scaled back its outlook for the full year on Thursday, citing weak sales volume in developed markets and expectations for a dramatic drop in prices of its sucralose sweetener.

The company, which supplies sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, is experiencing price pressure on sucralose, due to a glut of cheaper supply from China.

For the full year to 31 March, the company said profit should be in line with the prior year, when its adjusted profit was 329 million pounds ($545.65 million). That is below analysts' average estimate of 340 million pounds, based on the company's earlier forecast for growth.

"We expect (Tate & Lyle) to open down this morning, given both likely downgrades to earnings forecasts and renewed bearish sentiment on sucralose," Jefferies analyst Alex Howson said. "The specialty food ingredients story remains intact, but near term earnings progression likely to be subdued."

Tate's share were more than 12 percent lower by 0806 GMT.

In the third quarter to 31 December, the company said group adjusted profit before tax was lower than expected due to volume softness in developed markets and lower returns from co-products.

In addition, it said prices for sucralose should decline by about 15 percent in the current quarter and next year, versus an earlier forecast for a mid-single-digit decline.

($1 = 0.6030 British pounds)

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)