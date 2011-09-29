LONDON British sweeteners and starches maker Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L) sees a year of profitable growth, helped by strong demand for its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda and higher prices for its by-products.

Its shares jumped to their highest in more than two months and were up 2.9 percent at 630 pence by 8:22 a.m., the biggest risers in a slightly lower FTSE 100 index .FTSE.

The London-based group saw strong growth in sucralose volumes due to the product's use in more food and drink products, and expects to benefit from higher prices for its by-products, which are largely used in animal feeds.

In other areas, Tate's corn-based speciality sweetener and starch volumes saw good growth, while it also saw firm demand for its bulk sweeteners in the United States and Mexico, helped by the higher price of competing sugar.

"The encouraging start to the financial year has continued during the second quarter with solid demand within a number of our markets in both speciality food ingredients and bulk ingredients, assisted by strong co-product returns," said Chief Executive Javed Ahmed in a statement.

The group was giving a trading update towards the close of its half-year to end-September and ahead of its first-half results on November 3.

In May, the company said it will reopen a mothballed sucralose plant in the United States next year as demand for healthy sweeteners picks up and as its sole plant in Singapore struggles to cope with demand.

The group said it will benefit from 10 million pounds of income in the first half from by-products compared with just 5 million in the previous first half.

This and the extra demand for sucralose is expected to push up consensus earnings per share for the year to March 2012, which currently stand at 50.6 pence a share.

"We expect consensus is forecasting co-product returns that are below those announced and expect 2 to 3 percent upgrade in financial year 2012 numbers to reflect this and a robust performance by sucralose in the first half," said analyst Robert Dickinson at Tate's joint house broker Citi.

Tate's Ahmed has focussed on value-added products and away from bulk commodities since taking on the role of CEO in late 2009, selling its once core sugar refining operations and then its mothballed Fort Dodge ethanol plant in Iowa.

The group now makes just over half its profits from sucralose and speciality starches, with the rest coming from bulk commodity ingredients such as corn sweeteners and industrial starches.

