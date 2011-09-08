ULAN BATOR All 15 of the companies bidding for mining rights at Mongolia's massive Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit are still in the running, an executive from the country's state-owned miner said on Thursday.

Negotiations over the mining rights are continuing, said Erdenes MGL Executive Director B. Enebish, speaking at a conference in Ulan Bator.

He did not name all the 15 companies still regarded as candidates for the mining rights for Tavan Tolgoi's western block, referring only to China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK) and Japan's Mitsui & Co. (8031.T), a Russian and Mongolian consortium, groups from Japan and South Korea and also U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N.

"There has been a lot of reporting of rumours about Tavan Tolgoi but as far as we are concerned it is not finalised yet," Enebish added.

Sources told Reuters that the Mongolian Security Council (MSC) would convene an emergency session, possibly as early as Friday, to deliberate on the coal project. The MSC's approval is required before the agreement is finally submitted to parliament, which reopens in October.

The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit, in Mongolia's south Gobi region, has estimated reserves of 6 billion tonnes of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of coking coal used to make steel.

The western Tsankhi block holds about 1.2 billion tonnes of reserves, 65 percent of which is coking coal. It has an estimated production life of more than 30 years at 15 million tonnes a year.

Enebish also said there are "lots of elements to resolve" on the issue of where the initial public offering of state-owned Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi will take place.

The government plans an IPO of up to $5 billion (3.1 billion pounds) for Erdenes-TT, the state-owned company in charge of the eastern Tsankhi block of the Tavan Tolgoi deposit. Bankers involved in the deal said the plans are for an IPO in London, Hong Kong and Ulan Bator.

Enebish said the location of the IPO was still not settled but added that he was "confident that shares will be traded on the international market next year."

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) and Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) were hired to manage the offering.

Total exports from Tavan Tolgoi's east Tsankhi block would reach 1 million tonnes this year after the deal signed with Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (601600.SS) (2600.HK), or Chalco.

The government is also looking to Japanese markets and Itochu, Mitsui and others are involved in offtake agreements, Enebish said.

Exports were expected to reach 13 million tonnes by 2015, he added.

